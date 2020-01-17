|
|
Ronald Scott Thompson of Stevensville, MD passed away Tuesday January 14, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was 50.
Ronnie was born November 4, 1969 in Cumberland, MD to the late Richard Thompson and Nancy Uplinger Barker. Ronnie worked as a carpenter for years with multiple companies and then as a driver for Bramble Construction in Chestertown, MD. He was very proud to have been a part of the team that remodeled Gianni Versace's home on South Beach in Miami Beach, FL. Ronnie enjoyed watching NASCAR, the Washington Capitals and was a die hard Pittsburgh Steelers fan!
Ronnie is survived by his wife if 27 years Nancy Boone Thompson, son Matthew Boone (Caitlin) of Centreville, MD, daughter Taylor Thompson (Mike) also of Centreville, MD, parents Bryce and Nancy Barker of Hollywood, FL, brother Richard Thompson, Jr (Tammy) of Kennesaw, GA, sister Bonnie Barker of Upper Marlboro, MD, his granddaughter Tessa Jane Boone as well as many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Ronnie's life will be held on Friday January 31st at 1:00pm at the Kent Island Volunteer Fire Dept. 1610 Main Street, Chester, MD 21619. Family requests that everyone wear black and gold to honor HIS Pittsburgh Steelers.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Compass Regional Hospice, Centreville, MD or the Kent Island Volunteer Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary, Chester, MD.
Published in The Star Democrat from Jan. 19 to Jan. 22, 2020