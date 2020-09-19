1/1
Ronald W. Daffin
1953 - 2020
Ronald Wayne Daffin, age 66, of Easton, MD died peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends on Wednesday, September 16th, 2020. Alongside his family, he was well cared for by Nancy Guiseppe, Ana Fowler and Brittany Radar during his time at home.

Born October 1, 1953 in Easton, he was the son of Kathryn Daffin and the late John Arthur Daffin, Jr.

Ron was a well-respected CPA for over 40 years with private practices in Oxford, Easton and Annapolis. He earned his Bachelor's degree from Salisbury University and then completed a Master's Degree in Taxation from Washington School of Law. He was also in the process of continuing his education at Lancaster Bible College over the last few years.

He enjoyed stamp collecting, music, driving through the back roads of the Eastern Shore and spending time with his family. He is survived by his mother Kathryn Daffin; his brother, Gary Daffin; his daughters, Jenny Daffin Rowe, her spouse Scott, Kate Daffin and her spouse Kelly; his son Jonathan Daffin; and granddaughter Maya Rowe. He was preceded in death by his son, Paul Daffin in 2016.

A private memorial service will be held for family and close friends.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Ronald's memory to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

For online condolences, and to sign the virtual guestbook, please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com

Published in The Star Democrat on Sep. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
200 S Harrison Street
Easton, MD 21601
410-822-3131
