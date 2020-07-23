1/1
Rosalind Gail Howerton
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosalind's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosalind "Gail" Howerton, 74, passed away on July 22, 2020 at her home.

She was born on October 26, 1945 in Montrose, Colorado, the daughter of Peggy Stutler Cooper and the late Wilbur Herman Cooper.

Gail married Les Howerton on April 3, 1965 in Montrose, CO. They moved to Easton in 1989.

Mrs. Howerton was employed as an accountant with Bank of America.

Gail was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and enjoyed spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Les Howerton of Easton; children, Scott Howerton of Easton, MD, Brian Howerton of Cortez, CO, and Leslye Howerton of Silver Spring, MD, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Also, brothers, Frank Cooper of Olathe, CO and George Cooper of North Port, MI. She was preceded in death by her father, Wilbur Cooper of Olathe, CO and sister, Janie Browning of Denver, CO.

Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Dr., Easton, MD 21601.

For condolences and to sign the online guestbook, visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
200 S Harrison Street
Easton, MD 21601
410-822-3131
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved