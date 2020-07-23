Rosalind "Gail" Howerton, 74, passed away on July 22, 2020 at her home.
She was born on October 26, 1945 in Montrose, Colorado, the daughter of Peggy Stutler Cooper and the late Wilbur Herman Cooper.
Gail married Les Howerton on April 3, 1965 in Montrose, CO. They moved to Easton in 1989.
Mrs. Howerton was employed as an accountant with Bank of America.
Gail was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and enjoyed spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Les Howerton of Easton; children, Scott Howerton of Easton, MD, Brian Howerton of Cortez, CO, and Leslye Howerton of Silver Spring, MD, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Also, brothers, Frank Cooper of Olathe, CO and George Cooper of North Port, MI. She was preceded in death by her father, Wilbur Cooper of Olathe, CO and sister, Janie Browning of Denver, CO.
Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Dr., Easton, MD 21601.
For condolences and to sign the online guestbook, visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com
.