EASTON - Rose Mardel Taylor went to Heaven on February 15, 2019 at The Pines in Easton. She was 91 years old.

She was born on Jan. 8, 1928 in Baltimore, MD, the daughter of the late Michael and Mary Elizabeth Borleis Kreichauf. She attended school in Baltimore City.

On Sept. 28, 1946, she married Clifford J Taylor and they resided in Baltimore County. After being home for 10 years caring for her family, she worked for Baltimore County Schools in food service for 15 years.

Mr. and Mrs. Taylor moved to Easton in 1973 where she then worked for the Chesapeake Center in Easton, retiring in 1990, when her husband became ill. After her husband's passing, she lived in Tennessee and Florida before moving back to Easton in 2002.

Mrs. Taylor was a long-time member of the Ladies Auxiliaries of the VFW Post #5118 and The American Legion in Easton. She enjoyed baking and cooking.

Mrs. Taylor is survived by her daughters: Susan Picataggi; Mary Beth Glowacki and her husband John; grandchildren: Zachariah Picataggi, Steven Reitz, Marlena Glowacki, Tabitha Atkisson (Michael); as well as five great grandchildren and her devoted caregiver, Mary Lou Lewis.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford J. Taylor in 1990; and her brother, Bernard Kreichauf.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, February 25, 11 a.m. at the Maryland Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock.

For online tributes, please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com. Published in The Star Democrat on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary