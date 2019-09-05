Home

Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
200 S Harrison Street
Easton, MD 21601
410-822-3131
Rose Marie Sard Obituary
Rose Marie Sard, 74, of Trappe, born July 24, 1945, left us to reunite with husband, Jesse E. Sard, Sr. and other family members on September 4, 2019.

She is survived by her son, Jesse E. Sard, Jr. (April), three grandsons, Zachary, Aiden and Skyler, a brother, Luther (Buck) Singleton and a sister, Dorothy Harrison, along with many close friends and family members.

A funeral service will be held on September 7, 2019 at 12 PM at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. in Easton. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service, from 11 AM - 12 PM.

For online condolences, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Sept. 6, 2019
