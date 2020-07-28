1/1
Rose Marie Wood
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rose Marie Wood of Ridgely, MD, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, July 27, 2020. She was 84 years old.



Born in Easton, MD in 1936, Ms. Wood was the daughter of the late Stephen Matthew Wood and Rose Maude Shortall Wood. She was a 1954 graduate of Caroline High School in Denton, MD. She had been the owner of the Rose Marie Cleaning Service on Maryland's Western Shore, retiring in 1994. She enjoyed crocheting, reading, needle point, and sewing.



Ms. Wood is survived by daughter, Cynthia Marie Gaertner of Ridgely; three sons: Leonard Dale Adkins of Baltimore, Jeffrey Stephen Adkins (Sherry) of Salisbury, and Thomas William Adkins of Denton; a sister, Barbara A. Wood of Denton; two brothers: Stephen P. Wood (Lynn) of Sherwood and W. Kenneth Wood (Betsy) of Denton; and six grandchildren. She was predeceased by three grandchildren.



Friends are invited to a walk-through viewing/visitation from 6 until 8 on Thursday evening, July 30th, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located at 12 S. Second Street in Denton following Covid 19 guidelines. The funeral services will be private.



If friends wish to donate in memory of Rose Marie, the family suggests donating to the Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Dr., Centreville, MD 21617. To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moore Funeral Home, PA
12 S. Second Street
Denton, MD 21629
(410) 479-2611
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Moore Funeral Home, PA

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved