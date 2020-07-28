Rose Marie Wood of Ridgely, MD, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, July 27, 2020. She was 84 years old.
Born in Easton, MD in 1936, Ms. Wood was the daughter of the late Stephen Matthew Wood and Rose Maude Shortall Wood. She was a 1954 graduate of Caroline High School in Denton, MD. She had been the owner of the Rose Marie Cleaning Service on Maryland's Western Shore, retiring in 1994. She enjoyed crocheting, reading, needle point, and sewing.
Ms. Wood is survived by daughter, Cynthia Marie Gaertner of Ridgely; three sons: Leonard Dale Adkins of Baltimore, Jeffrey Stephen Adkins (Sherry) of Salisbury, and Thomas William Adkins of Denton; a sister, Barbara A. Wood of Denton; two brothers: Stephen P. Wood (Lynn) of Sherwood and W. Kenneth Wood (Betsy) of Denton; and six grandchildren. She was predeceased by three grandchildren.
Friends are invited to a walk-through viewing/visitation from 6 until 8 on Thursday evening, July 30th, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located at 12 S. Second Street in Denton following Covid 19 guidelines. The funeral services will be private.
If friends wish to donate in memory of Rose Marie, the family suggests donating to the Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Dr., Centreville, MD 21617. To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com
