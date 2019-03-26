EASTON - Rose Mary McDermott died on Monday, March 25, 2019 at the University of MD Shore Medical Center at Easton. She was 88.

She was born on June 7, 1930 in Wooster, OH, the daughter of the late Thomas Owen and Gertrude McMahon Daly.

Rose Mary married William Harold McDermott in 1954 and they made their home in South Charleston, WV.

She is survived by her children: Mary McDermott (William Jongeward), of Waynesboro, VA; Tom McDermott (Margaret), of Fayetteville, GA; Dan McDermott (Karen), of Easton; grandchildren: Erin McDermott, Patrick McDermott, Megan McDermott, Ellen McDermott, Liam McDermott, Jane Jongeward, and Elizabeth Jongeward.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Harold McDermott who died June 3, 1996; and her sister, Sheila Mumma.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 30 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 1210 S. Washington St., Easton, where friends may call one-hour prior from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to Sts. Peter & Paul School, 7906 Ocean Gateway, Easton, MD 21601.

For online tributes, please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com.