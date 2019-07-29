|
|
|
Roseann Conner of Camden, DE, formerly of Hillsboro, MD, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family after a brief but fierce battle with pancreatic cancer on Sunday, July 28, 2019. She was 67 years old.
Born on August 15, 1951 in Easton, MD, Mrs. Conner was the daughter of the late Howard Leo Harrison and Doris Gardner Harrison. She was a 1969 graduate of Easton High School. Shortly after graduation, she married her loving husband of 50 years, Michael Lee Conner.
Mrs. Conner retired from Celeste Industries Corporation in 2011 after more than 30 years of service. Many knew Rose by her creative talents. Rose's passion for creativity was displayed at her craft shop Country Rose that was located on Rt. 404 in Hillsboro. Rose loved meeting and assisting her customers. Many of her customers became and remain her dear friends. Rose also enjoyed participating as a vender at many local craft shows throughout the Eastern Shore.
Always a quick learner, she soon became proficient in the art of crocheting and enjoyed making afghans for her friends and family. She made many lap blankets for nursing home residents near her. Rose's most favorite pastime was spent surrounded by her greatest joy, her 3 grandsons.
In addition to her husband, Rose is survived by her two daughters: Tammy Conner Griffin (John Paul) of Church Hill and their son, Jake Griffin and Kelly Conner Dean (Jeff) of Galena and their two sons, Conner and Brennan Dean.
A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at 11 am on Friday, August 2nd, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located at 12 S. 2nd Street in Denton where friends may visit with the family from 10 to 11 before the service. The interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Rose's name may be made to the MD Troopers Association, Lodge 17, 7053 Ocean Gateway, Easton, MD 21601. To offer online condolences and tributes, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on July 30, 2019