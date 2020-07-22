1/
Rosemary Jane (Scalzi) Thayer
1945 - 2020
Rosemary Jane (Bonnie) Thayer, 74, of Greensboro, MD passed away peacefully on Sunday July 19, 2020. Born in Buffalo, NY on August 13, 1945, Bonnie is preceded in death by her loving parents Dr. John B. and Jennie Scalzi.

Bonnie's education began with her undergraduate degree from Heidelberg University and secured an advanced Master's degree +30 from Johns Hopkins University.

Bonnie's passion for educating students to live to their fullest ability guided her professional career path. She dedicated her life to serve its students and families. During her tenure in Caroline County, Bonnie served as a Special Education teacher at Ridgely Elementary School, Assistant Principal at Colonel Richardson Middle School, and Principal at Ridgely Elementary School. Under her leadership, Ridgely Elementary School became a Blue-Ribbon School, an accomplishment she was very proud of. When the opportunity arose to serve as Supervisor of Special Education for Caroline County Public Schools, she accepted this challenge as she felt she could have a greater impact on students. She served in this capacity until her retirement.

Bonnie is survived by her children William Wilson of Easton, MD, Robert Thayer and his wife Christina of Greensboro, MD, Jane and her husband Chris Towers of Greensboro, MD, Janet and her husband Dr. Dan Radzykewycz of Ijamsville, MD; sister Joan (Penny) Eisenhut of Poughkeepsie, NY; nieces Dr. Katherine Lindstrom (her children Nathaniel & Alayna) and Cheryl Rugar (her children Stephanie, Amanda, Daniel and Jason); Bonnie's grandchildren Marie and her husband David Wielgosz (and their son Bentley), Thomas and Kristen Towers, Gina Wilson, Jayson, Henry and Bailey Thayer, and Andrew, Peter and Matthew Radzikevich; and her devoted companion of 20 years, William Leverage of Seaford, DE.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 2-4pm and 6-7pm at Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home at 106 W. Sunset Ave. Greensboro, Maryland. Services will be held following visitation on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 7pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Caroline County Public Schools Teacher Scholarship Fund.

For online condolences please visit www.fleegleandhelfenbein.com

Published in The Star Democrat on Jul. 22, 2020.
