Rosie Ethel Smith, 90, of Queenstown passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020. She was born on October 6, 1930 in Grasonville, the daughter of the late Walter and Hattie Collier Andrews.
Rosie has been a lifelong resident of the Queenstown / Grasonville area. She loved taking care of her family and friends. Reading and Listening to country music.
In addition to her parents, Rosie is predeceased by her Husband Harvey Smith, her daughters ; Brenda L. Harris, and Peggy L. Wilhelm, her sisters; Catherine Graham, Edna Lewis, and her brother Allen Blizzard.
Rosie is survived by her sons; Richard "Ricky" H. Smith, and James "Jamie" (Rachel) A. Smith, her grandchildren; Frank, Kenny, Cierra, Jason, Amber, Dylan, Robert, Roberto, and Marius her great grandchildren; Ella, Scott, Evie, Erie, Desmond, Sean, Mia, Sophia, and Kaitlyn, and her sister Dallas C. Carter.
A graveside service will take place on Tuesday October 27, 2020 at Woodlawn Memorial Park; Eaton MD at 11:00AM.
Memorial contributions can be made in Rosie's name to Compass Regional Hospice Inc. 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617. Online condolences can be made at www.fhnfuneralhome.com
.