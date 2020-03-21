|
|
Roxanna Detwiler Merriken of Denton, MD, passed away at her home on Thursday, March 19, 2020. She was 94 years old.
Born in Easton, MD on October 30, 1925, Mrs. Merriken was the daughter of the late Henry Michael Detwiler, Sr. and Mary Frances Taylor Detwiler. Her husband, James W. Merriken, died April 16, 2018.
Mrs. Merriken had graduated in 1948 from Washington College and was a teacher in Greensboro from 1946 until 1952. She then worked in Personnel for E.I.DuPont in Wilmington for 3o years until she retired November 30, 1982. She was a member of the St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Denton as well as the Jr. Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital and the Caroline County Garden Club.
Mrs. Merriken is survived by her sister, Elizabeth "Beeza" Rutter of Newark, DE; two step children: James W. (Jay) Merriken, Jr. (Darlene) of Queen Anne, MD and Gayle Muir (Howard) of Denton; numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews that she deeply cared for, and especially two nieces, Frances and Nancy; and her beloved caregivers: Sheretta, Ariana, Bronte, Sheila, Krystal, Sheree, Susan, and Jane. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a sister, Hannah Reed, and three brothers: Henry Detwiler, Charles Detwiler and William F. Detwiler.
If friends wish to send memorial donations in Mrs. Merriken's memory, the family suggests sending them to Washington College, C/O Emily-Kate Smith, 300 Washington Ave., Chestertown, MD 21620.
Because of the concerns about COVID-19, the family has decided to have a memorial service for Roxie at a better, later time when everyone can gather together to celebrate her life. When that time arrives, it will be announced. To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 22, 2020