Roy A. Lindauer, 79, of Ridgely, MD, died Saturday, November 9, 2019. He will be missed dearly by many. A memorial service will be held at 12 Noon on Thursday, December 5th, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located at 12 S. 2nd St. in Denton, MD where family and friends may call from 11 until 12 before the service. There will be an additional service at a later date in Deale, MD with interment to follow in the Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery in Cheltenham, MD. For further information on Roy and to offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Dec. 1, 2019