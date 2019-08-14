|
Roy E. Robbins, 84, of Cambridge passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Mallard Bay Care Center. He was born in Cambridge on September 14, 1934 and was a son of the late Roy and Hilda Metz Robbins.
Mr. Robbins graduated from Cambridge High School class of 1952. On April 29, 1955, he married the former Patricia Elzey. Mr. Robbins worked at Cambridge, Inc. for 42 years. He was a toolmaker. After retirement, he worked part time at the Cambridge Bowling Lanes for 30 years and part time at Walmart. He umpired for Little League and high school baseball and softball games for over 40 years. Mr. Robbins was a member of Salvation Army since 1948, where he taught Senior Bible Class and Corp Sergeant Major. He was also active in the Church Men's Club.
He is survived by his wife Patricia Robbins of Cambridge, a daughter Carol Rawlings and a son Alan Robbins and wife Christina both of Cambridge, five grandchildren Brandi Pirrone and husband Mike, Chelcie LeCompte and husband Matt, Cherish Brooks, Madison Robbins and Mason Robbins and four great grandchildren Kohen Pirrone, Chase LeCompte, Wyatt LeCompte and Finley LeCompte, a brother Dr. Woodrow Robbins and wife Jane of North Carolina, two sisters Barbara Jones of Baltimore, and Anna Tilghman of Cambridge and numerous nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Mr. Robbins is preceded in death by a sister Harriett Pritchett.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 1 pm at Salvation Army with Lt. Colonel William Crabson officiating. Interment will follow at Dorchester Memorial Park. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions can be made to the Salvation Army, P.O. Box 91, Cambridge, MD 21613 and Baywater Animal Rescue, 4930 Bucktown Road, Cambridge, MD 21613. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
Published in The Star Democrat on Aug. 15, 2019