|
|
|
Roy N. Ruark, Jr., passed on to be with our Lord at his home in Bonnie Brook on Sunday, September 29, 2019. He was 65. Roy was born in Cambridge on November 3, 1953 and was the son of Barbara Marine Smith and the late Roy N. Ruark, Sr.
Roy graduated from Cambridge High School class of 1971. He was married to the former Cindy Kready for 45 years. He began farming at the age of 13 for Goldsboro James, Jr. and spent most of his 53 year career as a farmer. Roy was the farm manager for D'Adamo Farms and later he worked at Clearview Farms. During his work-life, he had been a railroad engineer, a tractor trailer driver, a diesel mechanic and owned his own dump truck.
Roy was a loving son, husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed car and boat racing and traveling. Roy also managed his son's T-Ball team. He was a life member of the East New Market Volunteer Fire Company and a member of Neck District Volunteer Fire Company.
He is survived by his wife Cindy Ruark of Cambridge, two sons Brett Ruark (Andrea) of Lake City, FL, and John Ruark (Jennifer) of Hurlock, a grandson Evan Ruark, three granddaughters Miranda Ruark, Maris Ruark and Kinsey Ruark, his mother Barbara Smith of Wilmington, NC, a brother Douglas Ruark of San Francisco and two sisters Deborah Timms (Kenley) of Easton and Teresa Yee of Wilmington, NC, two honorary granddaughters Hailie Catlett and Kayla Catlett and several nieces, nephews, cousins, close friends as well as his favorite dog-daughter Trixie. Roy is preceded in death by his step mother Ruth Ruark and step father Allen Smith.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11 am at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge with Rev. Barbara Mills-Neighoff officiating. Family will receive friends from 10 to 11. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Baywater Animal Rescue, 4930 Bucktown Road, Cambridge, MD 21613.
Published in The Star Democrat from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2019