Roy Thomas Dean Jr., 78 passed peacefully at his home in Greensboro on Monday May 18, 2020.
Roy was born on the day that will live in infamy, December 7, 1941, to Roy and Louise Dean in Washington, D.C.
Roy was a lifelong printer working for several small print shops in Washington D.C. and then for the State of Maryland Legislative Printing Office and running his own print shop, Dean Printing, until his retirement. Roy loved to travel and had favorite restaurants and fishing holes around the country.
He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years; Trudy; his sister; Janice Aisquith; his sons; Alan and his wife Annette and Michael and his wife Kelly; his five grandchildren; Charish, Joseph, Grayson, and Olivia Dean and Angie Sproates; his three great-grandchildren; Hannah and Conner Dean and Damian Baird; also several cousins, nieces and nephews. Roy was preceded in death by his parents and two infant children; Catherine and Thomas.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions in his memory to the following: Greensboro Volunteer Fire Company or Greensboro Lions Club.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic services will be scheduled at a later date.
For online condolences please visit www.fleegleandhelfenbein.com.
For online condolences please visit www.fleegleandhelfenbein.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on May 20, 2020.