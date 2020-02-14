|
Royden Alvin Sparks, Sr. passed away on February 13, 2020 at Corsica Hills Center. He was 81.
Born on April 24, 1938 in Centreville, Maryland, he was the son of the late James and Bernice Sparks. Royden grew up in Queen Anne's County and attended Centreville High School. Royden worked hard as a farmer and a union carpenter at the same time. After retiring from the Union, he worked at the Centreville Acme. Royden loved gardening and grew the best tomatoes you'd ever want to taste!
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Linda Sparks (Smith), daughter, Glenda Sue Sparks, sons, Royden Alvin Sparks, Jr. and Perry Robert Sparks, 7 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 3 great, great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents and daughter, Tina Maria Melvin.
A service will be held on February 18, 2020 at 11 am at Fellows, Helfenbein and Newnam Funeral Home in Centreville, where friends and family may visit beginning at 10 am. Burial will follow in Chesterfield Cemetery in Centreville.
Published in The Star Democrat on Feb. 16, 2020