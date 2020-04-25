|
Ruben Eliezer Dangin passed away peacefully on April 23, 2020. He was 88.
He was born on July 28, 1931 in Indonesia to the late Alpheus Dangin and Augustina Elizabeth Matheus. Ruben married Sri Hastuti Dangin and they moved to the Unites States in 1965 and lived in Washington, D.C. He became a United States citizen in 2000 and in 2008 he and Sri made their home in Tilghman Island, MD. He was an international radio broadcaster with The Voice of America for 49 years until he retired on July 1, 2001.
Ruben is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Sri Dangin, his daughter, Yanti Pepper (Troy) of South Carolina, and their children, Gabriel and Juliet, his son Andreas Dangin (Kathy) of Maryland, and their children, Andrew (Morgan), and Rachel, and his son, Alfan Dangin of Maryland.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Grace Lutheran Church 111 Brookletts Ave, Easton, MD 21601.
For condolences and to sign Ruben's online guestbook please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 26, 2020