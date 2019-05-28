Home

Ruby A. Neal Obituary
Ruby A. Neal of Crisfield, died on Friday, May 24, 2019. She was born in Williamsburg on October 2, 1944, and was the daughter of the late William Harvey Neal and Hattie Milligan Neal . She is survived by one brother-in-law, David Owens of Vienna. She was preceded in death by a sister, Carol Owens.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Unity Washington Cemetery in Hurlock.
Arrangements are in the care of Zeller Funeral Home in East New Market.
Published in The Star Democrat on May 28, 2019
