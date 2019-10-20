|
October 17, 2019, Russell "Rusty" Carter Jr a loving husband and father, passed away in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family at the age of 69.
Rusty was born on Oct 15, 1950, son to the late Russell and Patricia Carter. There were few places he'd rather be than home on "The Farm". He loved hunting as well as fishing with his Family & Friends. He worked for the Maryland Environmental Services as a Heavy Equipment operator for 20 yrs. He is survived by his loving wife Deborah (Otwell) Carter of 11 yrs. as well as son's Ron Carter, Russell Carter III and John Carter as well as four Step Children Brian, Nicole, Julie and Lance.
Other Survivors include his three Sisters Brenda Chambers, Betty Marie Sharman & Cynthia Ann Carter; Many grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by late Wives Mary Lou & Donna Jean.
A memorial service will be held at the in Federalsburg, MD on Sunday November 3, 2019 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. with The Rev Crouse officiating (covered dish welcome)
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Federalsburg Post 5246.
Published in The Star Democrat on Oct. 23, 2019