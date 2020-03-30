|
Russell (Russ) Eugene Leberknight of Federalsburg, MD, age 84, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Lofland Park Center in Seaford, DE. He was the beloved husband of Patricia (Pat) A. Leberknight with whom he shared 48 years of marriage.
Born in Johnstown, PA on May 16, 1935, he was the son of Elizabeth and William Leberknight. He faithfully served in the U.S. Navy for 23 1/2 years where he spent most of his service as a chief boatswain's mate in the Mediterranean. His last 7 1/2 years of service in the Navy was spent as a recruiter based out of Wilmington and Dover, DE.
After retiring from the Navy, Russ worked for the Caroline County School District as head of maintenance at Colonel Richardson High School in Federalsburg, MD from 1974-1995 where he finally retired from the workforce.
Russ loved working in his yard, bowling, watching the Cowboys, and spending time with his family. He and Pat also loved taking trips together to various places, especially to see his son and daughter in South Carolina.
Surviving to cherish sweet memories of him, in addition to his loving wife, are his son Russell (Billy) W. Leberknight, and daughters Dianna Leberknight, Denise Murphy, Brenda Johnson (Ron), and Theresa Crowley. He also had 8 grandchildren that brightened his days: Matt, Justin, Tim, Cody, Danielle, Jeremy, Shawn and Chad, and 15 great-grandchildren. Tim's wife Stephanie, his caregiver, also held a special place in his heart.
The family extends their gratitude to those at Lofland Park for their kind and compassionate care of Russ during his time there.
A private service will be held at Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg, MD followed by a private service at the Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock, MD.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Victory for Veterans at www.victoryforveterans.org/donate
To share memories with the family please visit www.framptom.com
Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 31, 2020