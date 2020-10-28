Russell J. McCollister, 97, of Cambridge passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Mallard Bay. He was born in Cambridge on June 21, 1923 and was a son of the late Thomas and Mabel Meyer McCollister.



Mr. McCollister attended schools in Dorchester County. On October 15, 1949, he married the former Ruth Robbins, who passed away on December 10, 2001. In his early years, Mr. McCollister worked in farming and in the timber business. He later worked for the Diversey Corporation until retirement. Mr. McCollister had many hobbies. He enjoyed reading, working in his garage and gardening. Mr. McCollister was an avid gardener and loved sharing his vegetables with family and friends. Mr. McCollister was extremely proud of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He loved showing everyone their photos that he proudly displayed on his book shelves. Mr. McCollister loved going to Bucktown United Methodist Church, where he was a member for many years.



He is survived by a daughter Debbie Fleetwood and husband Doug of Salisbury, a son Steven McCollister and wife Bonnie of Cambridge, three grandchildren Ryan Fleetwood and wife Jessica, Brooke Coleman and husband Skip and Amanda Willey and husband Brian, five great grandchildren Kaci, Reese, Rhett, Stella Ruth and Sage and numerous nieces and nephews. Besides his parents and his wife, Mr. McCollister is preceded in death by five brothers Carl, Howard, Eldridge, D'Arcy and Granville McCollister, and a sister Clara Gadow.



A private celebration of life will take place at the convenience of the family with Rev. Mary Ann Farnell officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Bucktown United Methodist Church, c/o Wendy Weber, 4157 Bestpitch Ferry Road, Cambridge, MD 21613. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.



