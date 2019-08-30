Home

Russell Richardson Vane Jr.


1932 - 2019
Russell Richardson Vane Jr. Obituary
Russell Richardson Vane, Jr., 87 (April 25, 1932 - August 29, 2019), of Woolford, MD, systems analyst and follower of Jesus, beloved husband of Patricia (NEE DIXON) of 68 years. Son of Russell Sr., and Florence May Thomas. Father of Russell III, Stuart Thomas (deceased), Kenneth, and Linda Catherine Sipes; Grandfather of Russell IV, Natalie Schanne, Ashley, Catherine, Phillip, Kathryn, Amanda, Kenneth II, and Michael. Great grandfather of six. Private burial in Old Trinity Cemetery, Woolford, MD.
Published in The Star Democrat on Sept. 4, 2019
