Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home, P.A.
106 West Sunset Avenue
Greensboro, MD 21639
(410) 482-8914
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Greensboro Baptist Church
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
Greensboro Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Ober
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth A. Ober


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth A. Ober Obituary
Ruth Anna Ober, 95, of Greensboro, passed away on Wednesday, Jan 29, 2020 at her residence. She was born on Oct 11, 1924 in Greensboro to the late James E, Sr. and Lillie Kemp Young. A lifetime resident of Greensboro, Ruth was a graduate of Greensboro High School and worked at Pet Milk as a young woman. In 1960 she and her husband Irving opened Ober Automotive Warehouse. She was the oldest living member of Greensboro Baptist Church where she worshiped her whole life. In addition to her parents Ruth is preceded in death by her husband Ralph Irving Ober, Sr., brother James E. Young, Jr. and sister Betty Lee Sylvester. Ruth is survived by her sons Ralph Irving Ober, Jr. and wife Julie of Nashville, North Carolina, Robert Ober and wife Jeannie of Greensboro, and Randy Ober and his wife Christine of Greensboro, and a sister Edith Ireland of Fairlee. Ruth also left behind 8 grandchild and 16 great grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Saturday, Feb 08, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at the Greensboro Baptist Church, with the service to follow at 2:00 PM. Burial will follow the service in the Greensboro Cemetery. To offer condolences and share memories please visit www.fleegleandhelfenbein.com
Published in The Star Democrat on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -