Ruth Anna Ober, 95, of Greensboro, passed away on Wednesday, Jan 29, 2020 at her residence. She was born on Oct 11, 1924 in Greensboro to the late James E, Sr. and Lillie Kemp Young. A lifetime resident of Greensboro, Ruth was a graduate of Greensboro High School and worked at Pet Milk as a young woman. In 1960 she and her husband Irving opened Ober Automotive Warehouse. She was the oldest living member of Greensboro Baptist Church where she worshiped her whole life. In addition to her parents Ruth is preceded in death by her husband Ralph Irving Ober, Sr., brother James E. Young, Jr. and sister Betty Lee Sylvester. Ruth is survived by her sons Ralph Irving Ober, Jr. and wife Julie of Nashville, North Carolina, Robert Ober and wife Jeannie of Greensboro, and Randy Ober and his wife Christine of Greensboro, and a sister Edith Ireland of Fairlee. Ruth also left behind 8 grandchild and 16 great grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Saturday, Feb 08, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at the Greensboro Baptist Church, with the service to follow at 2:00 PM. Burial will follow the service in the Greensboro Cemetery. To offer condolences and share memories please visit www.fleegleandhelfenbein.com
Published in The Star Democrat on Feb. 2, 2020