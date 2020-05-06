Ruth Arlene Koski passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020, at University Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore, MD. She was 75.
She was born February 18, 1945, the daughter of the late Harold Lee Stevens and Ruth Ilene (Brackett) Stevens.
She graduated North Dorchester High School and later went on to become an insurance agent for over 40 years. She enjoyed spending time with her friends and family, including her special dog, "Holly".
She is survived by her son, Mark Koski, her siblings, Harold Stevens (Marie), and Mary Luke, and the daughter she never had, Connie Hayes.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, Joe Koski who passed away in November of 2004.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church, in care of Lois Ann Pinder, 22174 Hill Rd., Seaford, DE 19973, or to the Humane Society of Dorchester County, 4930 Bucktown Rd., Cambridge, MD 21613.
Funeral services will be private.
Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home.
Published in The Star Democrat on May 6, 2020.