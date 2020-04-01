|
Ruth Baynard, 83 of Gaithersburg, MD passed away suddenly on March 23, 2020 in Gaithersburg. Graveside services will be 12:00 p.m., Saturday, April 4th at Male & Female Beneficial Cemetery, Coon Box Road, Centreville, MD. A viewing will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, 855 High Street, Chestertown, MD. Due to the limitations set forth by our government, there will be a walk through visitation with no seating. Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home - Chestertown.
Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 2, 2020