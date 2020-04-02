|
Ruth Butler Hearn passed away in Richmond, VA on March 28, 2020. She was 91 years old. Mrs. Hearn was born on February 19, 1929, at home near Denton, MD. She was a child of the Great Depression, born into a sizable family that worked hard to maintain a large family farm in Tuckahoe Neck on the Eastern Shore of Maryland. Food and creature comforts may have been in short supply, but familial love and bonding were abundant. She carried those virtues of hard work, self-sacrifice and devotion to her family throughout her life.
Mrs. Hearn was the daughter of the late Wilbert Perry Butler and Hulda Bertha Andrew Butler. She is survived by her two loving sons: Curt Hearn of New Orleans, LA; and Daniel Hearn of Richmond VA; her daughters-in-law: Sharon Hearn and Mary Hearn; her granddaughters: Meredith Hearn Fisher and Laurel Hearn; her three sisters: Barbara Tortello, Doris Sharp, and Mary Sewell; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Hearn was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Hearn, who passed away on November 4, 2007, and by her sisters: Elizabeth Butler, Addie Roth, Martha Marvel, Margaret Reed, Charlotte Morris and Louise Schmotzer; and by her brothers: Gary Butler, Jacob Butler, Frederick Butler, Wilbert P. (Buddy) Butler, George Butler, H. Alan Butler, and Cornelius Butler.
Prior to moving to Richmond in 2007, Mrs. Hearn lived for over 50 years in Wilmington, DE with her husband Ray Hearn, She retired as the Center Director of the YWCA in Arden, DE.
Mrs. Hearn loved being a mother and was known by friends and family alike for her hard work and her kind and generous spirit. The family expresses its deep appreciation to Jakline (GeGe) Gabrual for her loving care and devotion to our mother for the past eight years.
Given significant limitations on travel and gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic, there will be no funeral service. Mrs. Hearn will be buried privately next to her loving husband at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE 19701.
Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 5, 2020