Ruth Covey of Royal Oak died Friday, November 29, 2019, at Chesapeake Woods Center in Cambridge. She was 96 years old.
Born in Talbot County December 5, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Bessie and George Jump. After graduating from St. Michaels High School in 1941, she worked for several years for the C&P Telephone Company in Easton. In recent years she was a bookkeeper for her husband's business and her sons, Ronald Covey Masonry. She was a crafty lady, did beautiful crewel pictures for her home, and many other beautiful crafts. She loved the outdoors, her flowers and birds. She was a member of St. Luke's Methodist Church in St. Michaels. She was also a member of the following organizations: Past Charter Member of the Soroptimist International of Talbot County, AARP of Easton #1601, Bozman Homemakers Club, Martha's Circle, Edge Creek Boat Club and the Embroiderer's Guild of America.
Mrs. Covey is survived by her two sons, Ronald Covey and his wife Maria of Royal Oak, and Roger Covey and his wife Lucie, of College Park, Maryland. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years. Charles Covey. She has four grandchildren: Nicole Rich, Liliana Covey, Roark Covey and Corinne Bruzzese and eight great-grandchildren; Brandon Charles, Georgia Teal, Alexis Victoria, Stella Louise, Salvatore Charles, Jake Mason, Etta Jane and Kent Edward.
A funeral service will be held on Friday December 13, 2019 at 12 pm at St. Luke's United Methodist Church in St. Michaels. Friends may call at the church from 11am to 12 pm. An interment will follow at the Olivet Cemetery. After the service, a gathering for remembrance will be held at the church hall.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 304 S. Talbot Street, St. Michaels 21633 or the St. Michaels Fire Department, 1001 S. Talbot Street, St. Michaels 21663.
