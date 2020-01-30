Home

Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home
308 High Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
(410) 228-2616
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home
308 High Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home
308 High Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
Ruth Marie Jones


1959 - 2020
Ruth Marie Jones Obituary
Ruth Marie Jones, 60, of Cambridge passed away Monday evening, January 27, 2020 at [email protected]

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, February 4, 2020 beginning 1:00 pm at Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, P.A., Cambridge. The family will receive friends the hour prior to the service. Officiating will be Lt. Wendy and Bo Parsons and Major Lori and Brook Gilliam. Interment will follow at East New Market Cemetery,

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Baywater Animal Rescue, 4930 Bucktown Road, Cambridge, MD 21613 or Salvation Army, PO Box 91, Cambridge, MD 21613.

To share online condolences with the family and view full obituary, please visit www.newcombcollins.com
Published in The Star Democrat on Jan. 31, 2020
