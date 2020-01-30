|
|
Ruth Marie Jones, 60, of Cambridge passed away Monday evening, January 27, 2020 at [email protected]
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, February 4, 2020 beginning 1:00 pm at Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, P.A., Cambridge. The family will receive friends the hour prior to the service. Officiating will be Lt. Wendy and Bo Parsons and Major Lori and Brook Gilliam. Interment will follow at East New Market Cemetery,
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Baywater Animal Rescue, 4930 Bucktown Road, Cambridge, MD 21613 or Salvation Army, PO Box 91, Cambridge, MD 21613.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jan. 31, 2020