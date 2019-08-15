|
Ruth Scott Brown of Denton, MD, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at The Pines in Easton, MD. She was 99 years old.
Born in Denton on March 30, 1920, Mrs. Brown was the daughter of the late William Henry Scott and Della Trice Scott. Her husband, W. Covey Brown, died on December 10, 1997.
Mrs. Brown had worked at E.I. DuPont in Seaford, DE during WWII. Afterwards, she worked as a billing clerk for Nuttle Lumber in Denton before working for and becoming Office Manager for Farm Credit in Denton. For many years, she and her husband were members of the St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Denton. She was an avid gardener who loved auctions and antiquing, with a special interest in glassware. However, her real interests and joys were her two grandchildren and the two great grandchildren.
Mrs. Brown is survived by one son, Wesley R. Brown (Linda S.) of Easton; two grandchildren: Amanda Clougherty (Sean) and Benjamin Brown (his fiance, Anne Corey), of Easton, MD; two great grandchildren, Daniel and Annette Clougherty; and a sister, Doris West of Denton. In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Brown is preceded in death by a sister, Eunice Parker.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, August 20th, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. which is located at 12 S. Second Street in Denton where friends may call from 10 until 11 before the service. The pallbearers are Benjamin Brown, Sean Clougherty, Ken Morgan, Glenn Shortall, John Frampton, and Daniel Clougherty
If friends wish to send memorial donations in Mrs. Brown's memory, the family suggests sending them to the Immanuel Lutheran Church, 7215 Ocean Gateway, Easton, MD 21601. To offer online condolences and tributes, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Aug. 16, 2019