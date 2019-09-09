|
|
|
Ruth Arlene Washburn Quillen of Easton, MD died September 7, 2019 at the Talbot Hospice House. She was 92.
She was born May 15, 1927 in Williamsport, PA to the late Clark Daniel and Mary Matter Washburn. She graduated from Sugar Valley High School in Loganton, PA and later from Allentown Bible Institute. While attending ABI she met and married her beloved husband of 60 years, William Quillen. A loving mother, she raised a family of five children. She served faithfully in ministry as pastor's wife in the Wesleyan Church, serving in Maryland and Pennsylvania for 54 years. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her daughters, Beverly (Eddy) Lynch of Easton, Beatrice (David) McKnight of Virginia and Brenda (Eddie Jr.) Collins of Cordova; one son, William (Mary) Quillen of New Jersey; a sister, Betty Smith; a sister in-law, Betty Lou Washburn; 9 grandchildren: Emilee, Lee IV (Jenni), Tracey (Scott), MaryLou, Ed III, Diane (Scotty), Bill (Crystal), Robert (Amy), and Lee (Trevor); 14 great-grandchildren: Will (Allison), Kirsten (Blake), Kristen, Bradley (Ashley), Carter, Baker, Christiana, Ellis, Camryn, Donovan, Grace, Raymond V, Jacob, and Riley; and her great great-grandchildren, Leo Seese and Baby Wood.
In addition to her parents Ruth is preceded in death by her husband William Quillen, daughter Barbara Louise Quillen Hackert, sister Maude Snook, 3 brothers Paul Washburn, John Washburn, and Harold Washburn, and by her first-born grandchild Raymond Lee Mayer, III.
A funeral service will be held at 3 pm on Thursday, September 12 at the Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home in Greensboro, MD, where friends and family may visit beginning at 2 pm. Burial will follow the service at Greensboro Cemetery.
For online condolences, please visit www.fleegleandhelfenbein.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Sept. 11, 2019