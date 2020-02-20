Home

Sabina Hartnett


1928 - 2020
Sabina Hartnett Obituary
Sabina "Sheila" Delaney Hartnett passed away on February 18, 2020 at the Hospice of the Chesapeake in Pasadena, MD.

She was born on August 24, 1928 in County Galway, Ireland to the late Thomas Delaney and Helena Delaney. She attended school at the Convent of Mercy and later Business School at Galway Technical School in Ireland. In 1946, she graduated from her schooling and in 1949, moved to the United States, residing in Washington, D.C. She began working for Peoples Life in 1949 and later for Pepco in 1952 as an administrative assistant. On June 21, 1958, she married Edward L. Hartnett. She took a leave of absence from Pepco to come home to raise a family. In 1963, she returned to Pepco and retired in 1993. In 1996, her husband of 38 years predeceased her. Four years later, in 2000, she and her son, Sean, moved to Kent Island to be closer to her family.

Mrs. Hartnett and her late husband, Edward, have four children, Richard Hartnett, Mary Helena Dill, Edward Hartnett and Sean Hartnett; and two grandchildren, Sarah Hartnett and Nolan Hartnett. Mrs. Hartnett has six siblings, Mary Delaney, Nora Kavanagh, Kathleen Bayley, Annie Delaney, Patrick Delaney and Margaret Ryan.

Visitations will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. in Chester, MD. A Mass will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 11 am at St. Christopher's Catholic Church in Chester, MD. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Silver Spring, MD.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Online condolences may be made at www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Democrat on Feb. 21, 2020
