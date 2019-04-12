OXFORD - Sally D. Greenhawk, 80, passed away at home in Oxford, MD, surrounded by her loving children on April 10, 2019. She was born Sally Dale Biery in Baltimore, MD, to Eunice Pope and William Lawrence Biery. Following the death of her father, she became a lifelong resident of Oxford, at the age of 16.

She was known for her unwavering love for children, the many smiles she shared as little acts of kindness, and the biggest, bravest heart you can imagine in a shy, little lady.

Do not let her size fool you. She raised seven strong-willed children - a fierce champion and gentle protector of us all. She nursed two of her chronically ill children throughout their short lives. She learned to drive at the age of 32 in order to transport her children to doctor's visits. She was also a foster mom (and an unofficial "Mom" to the countless friends of her children who wandered in and out of her home).

This sweet, retiring gracious lady became one of Oxford's first female EMT's, manager of a small electrical business, a caring dialysis technician, and the office manager of the Robert Morris Inn for 30 years. She sought to help other parents of children with primary immuno-deficiencies and ultimately became a founding member of the Immune Deficiency Foundation formed under the direction of Johns Hopkins University.

Preceding her in death, her sons: Philemon Carroll Jr., Kelly Patrick; her grandson, Logan Michael Reddish; her parents; and her sister, Rebecca Bauer. Left to carry her legacy forward: Lawrie G. Dudley (Wick), S. Dale G. Jafari (Reza), Stacey A. Anderson (Ron), Michael D. Greenhawk Sr. (Kelly), and Brian S. Greenhawk Sr. (Mindy). To carry sweet memories forever and always, her grandchildren: Jason (Karen) and Kaelon (Melissa) Reddish, Mark (Lynn) Jafari, Elizabeth and Wick I. Dudley, Catherine "Cat" Anderson, Courtney Wheelock, Michael Greenhawk II (Beth), Ashlea Foxwell (Chad); Phillip (Katelyn) and Matthew Paul, Sean Jr. and Megan Greenhawk; great grandchildren: Natasha and Cassandra Jafari; Cecilia and Lydia Reddish; Moira and Willow Reddish; Bryan, Maddie, and Emma Wheelock; Jacob, Emma, Gavin, and Saylor Greenhawk, Trent Foxwell, and Ella Paul will know the matriarch of this family through the stories we tell. Finally: nieces, nephews, and a special cousin, Charles Caldwell.

All who knew her understood her quiet dignity, her preference for small, intimate gatherings, and her desire for privacy. May you rest forever surrounded by those who stood waiting to greet you when you made your journey home. You carried with you all of our love - Always and Forever.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations may be sent to the Immune Deficiency Foundation, Talbot Hospice, or the Oxford Volunteer Fire Department.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, April 15, 12 p.m. at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 200 S. Harrison St., Easton, where friends may call one-hour prior from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Burial will be private.

Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 14, 2019