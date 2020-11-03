Samuel Keith Ireland, born September 5, 1961, died at the hospice house in Delaware on October 19, 2020 at the age of 60. He was formerly from Trappe, Marland. He was the son of Sam and Myrtle Ireland, whom are both deceased. He leaves behind his sister, Kimi Granruth (Kevin); brother Kirk Ireland (Nicole); niece Abagail; nephews Michael James, II and Zachary Sard; three great-nieces and one great-nephew.



A special thanks goes out to his great friend, Mark Keyser for all the love and care given to him in his battle with cancer.



We love you brother and you will be missed.



