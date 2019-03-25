|
EASTON - Samuel Lee Fortner, of Easton, MD, died on Friday, March 22, 2019 at UMSMC at Easton. He was 83.
Samuel was born on June 3, 1935 in Huntington, WV, to the late Walker and Rhoda Perry Fortner. Mr. Fortner retired as general manager at GM Giant.
Sam is survived by his wife, Janice, of Easton; children: Debbie Potter, Dale Fortner, Darrell (Dona) Fortner; seven grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and a brother, Richard Fortner. Sam is also survived by his step children: Judy DeHaven, Don (Sherri) DeHaven, Keith (Marsha) DeHaven, William DeHaven; as well as 10 step grandchildren; and 13 step great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at the First Wesleyan Church, 620 Goldsborough St., Easton, MD, on Wednesday, March 27 at 1 p.m.
Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 26, 2019