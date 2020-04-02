|
|
Sandra Lee Hamilton of Denton, MD, passed away on March 31, 2020 at the Compass Regional Hospice in Centreville after a long battle with ovarian cancer. She was 74 years old.
Born November 15, 1945 on Wye Heights Plantation near Easton, MD where she was raised, Sandy was the daughter of the late Andrew (Gump) Strannahan and Mabel Tribbitt Strannahan. She married her High School sweetheart, Ronald Hamilton of Denton, on October 15, 1962. They had two daughters: Penney Schultz (Pat) of Cordova and Crystal Mowbray (Lee) of Ridgely.
Sandy was employed by Yale Underwear in Easton for 15 years until she left to take care of the books for their new business venture, "Hamilton's Floor Service" which they owned and operated from 1980 until they retired. She loved their winter home in Moore Haven, FL where many good times were shared with friends.
In addition to her husband of 58 years and her two daughters, Sandy is also survived by a granddaughter, Jessica Trice (Tommy "Bird"); a great grandson, Brett Owen Trice; two step great grandchildren, Brooke and Brandon Trice; a brother, Donald Stranahan, Sr., and a sister, Connie Ewing (David). In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a grand daughter, Amber Nicole Schultz, and a younger brother, John Strannahan.
Because of the COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral service will be private. A family and friends Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
If friends wish to make memorial donations in memory of Sandy, the family suggests making them to Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Dr., Centreville, MD 21617. To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 3, 2020