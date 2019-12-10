|
Sandra L. Kozur (Sandy) 58 of Fairlee passed away Sunday November 24, 2019. She was born August 8, 1961 in Easton. She was the daughter of Anne Fischer Ward and the late Chester Anderson.
She was a graduate of Queen Anne's County High School and Cheasapeake College. Sandy started working at the Kent Island Acme in 1979 during her senior year in high school. Since then she worked at Acme stores in Easton, Dover DE, Chestertown and Centreville, ending her long career as Bakery Manager with the Centreville store.
She is survived by her sons: Marshal Dean Kozur ( Christina, granddaughter, Jasmine Westen and grandson, Liam Wersten) of Felton DE, and Brady Lewis Kozur of Fairlee, parents: Anne Fischer and Jimmy Dean Ward of Centreville, uncles: Norman G Fischer of Hillsboro, Tim Anderson Sr. of Tilghman Island, brother-in-law, Mark E. Mundy (Elaine) of Wyoming DE, nephew, William Gregory Seymour (Kim, grandniece, Evelyn,, grand nephew, Bennett) of West Grove PA , cousins: Kim Stewart ( Jerry) of Denton, Karen VanArsdale of Naples FL, Karl N Fischer (Catherine) of Stevensville, step-brother, David Ward of Marina CA, stepsisters: Margaret Eney (Jeff) of Essex, Karen Ward of Federalsburg. She was preceded in death by her father Chester Anderson, sister, Lori Anderson Mundy, aunt, Clara Ann Fischer, uncles: Terry Anderson, and Teddy Anderson.
Her great love for all creatures big and small was well known among family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Animal Care Shelter for Kent County.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Star Democrat on Dec. 13, 2019