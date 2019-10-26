|
Sara Blades Kral, 92, of Secretary, died Friday, October 25, 2019 at Chesapeake Woods Center in Cambridge.
Born July 16, 1927 in Hurlock, she was the daughter of the late Roland B. Blades and Mary Margaret Chambers Blades.
She was a member of Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church in Secretary.
She is survived by two daughters, Mary H. Hughes of Secretary and Diana Abey and husband Sammy of Hurlock; grandchildren Alfred Hughes, Scott Hughes, Chris Hughes, Sammy Abey, Brandon Abey, Brett Abey; fourteen great-grandchildren; a brother, James Blades of Easton and a sister, Evelyn Hurst of Preston, nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Kral who died in 1999; her siblings Kenny Blades, Leon Blades, Orville Blades and Rose Eason.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 9:30AM to 10:30AM at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30AM. Rev. Stephen Lonek will be the celebrant. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, P. O. Box 279, Secretary MD 21664.
Arrangements are in the care of Zeller Funeral Home in East New Market.
Published in The Star Democrat on Oct. 27, 2019