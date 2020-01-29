Home

Sarah Ann "Ann" (Brown) Thomas


1947 - 2020
Sarah Ann "Ann" (Brown) Thomas Obituary
Sarah Ann Thomas, 73, formerly of Trappe, departed this life on Thursday, January 16, 2020 in Glen Burnie, MD.

She is survived by her daughter Sherreane Jefferson (Andre), two grand-daughters, three great-grandchildren, two sisters Reba Muhammad,San Diego,CA & Victoria Jones Easton MD. Other relatives & friends.

She was predeceased by her husband James Thomas, parents Harry & Mary Brown, sister Elois Brown and brothers John & Clarence Freeman.

Ann's Celebration of Life will be held in Spring 2020.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jan. 31, 2020
