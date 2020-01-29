|
|
Sarah Ann Thomas, 73, formerly of Trappe, departed this life on Thursday, January 16, 2020 in Glen Burnie, MD.
She is survived by her daughter Sherreane Jefferson (Andre), two grand-daughters, three great-grandchildren, two sisters Reba Muhammad,San Diego,CA & Victoria Jones Easton MD. Other relatives & friends.
She was predeceased by her husband James Thomas, parents Harry & Mary Brown, sister Elois Brown and brothers John & Clarence Freeman.
Ann's Celebration of Life will be held in Spring 2020.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jan. 31, 2020