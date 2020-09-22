Sarah Elizabeth Trice Marshall passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Tidal Health Peninsula Regional Hospital in Salisbury, Maryland. She was 85.
She was born on January 28, 1935 in Concord, Near Federalsburg, Maryland the daughter of the late Roland Linwood Trice and Elma Geneva Moore Trice.
She graduated from Caroline High School in 1952. She married Charles F. Marshall on April 28, 1955. He preceded her in death on November 6, 1985.
She worked for many years for Sinvao in Cambridge packing books for the United States Government. She was a member of the Hurlock American Legion Post #243.
In her spare time, Sarah loved to work puzzles, tend to her garden, playing the slots and spending time with her family.
She is survived by eight nieces and nephews: Beverly Gray and her husband Wayne, Sharon Barilla, Linda Christopher and her husband Ronnie, Keith Trice and his wife Laurie, Christine Richardson and her husband Keith, Darlene Trice Reeves, Jason Trice and Diane Trice; and a host of great nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings LeRoy Trice, Theodore Trice, Linwood Trice, Wilmer Trice, Charles Trice, Sydney Cox and Doris Adkinson.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 11 - 1 at the Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg. A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 11:00 at the Eastern Shore Veteran Cemetery in Beulah with Reverend Marie Coulbourne officiating. Seating is limited, masks are required and social distancing will be in practice.
Funeral services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg. Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com