1/1
Sarah Ellizabeth Trice Marshall
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sarah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sarah Elizabeth Trice Marshall passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Tidal Health Peninsula Regional Hospital in Salisbury, Maryland. She was 85.

She was born on January 28, 1935 in Concord, Near Federalsburg, Maryland the daughter of the late Roland Linwood Trice and Elma Geneva Moore Trice.

She graduated from Caroline High School in 1952. She married Charles F. Marshall on April 28, 1955. He preceded her in death on November 6, 1985.

She worked for many years for Sinvao in Cambridge packing books for the United States Government. She was a member of the Hurlock American Legion Post #243.

In her spare time, Sarah loved to work puzzles, tend to her garden, playing the slots and spending time with her family.

She is survived by eight nieces and nephews: Beverly Gray and her husband Wayne, Sharon Barilla, Linda Christopher and her husband Ronnie, Keith Trice and his wife Laurie, Christine Richardson and her husband Keith, Darlene Trice Reeves, Jason Trice and Diane Trice; and a host of great nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings LeRoy Trice, Theodore Trice, Linwood Trice, Wilmer Trice, Charles Trice, Sydney Cox and Doris Adkinson.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 11 - 1 at the Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg. A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 11:00 at the Eastern Shore Veteran Cemetery in Beulah with Reverend Marie Coulbourne officiating. Seating is limited, masks are required and social distancing will be in practice.

Funeral services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg. Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Framptom Funeral Home, P.A.
216 North Main Street
Federalsburg, MD 21632
(410) 754-8888
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Framptom Funeral Home, P.A.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved