Sarah N. Cannon of Easton, died at Genesis HealthCare the Pines on Monday, March 30, 2020. She was 99 years old.
Born Concord area of Caroline County, she was the daughter of the late, James Henry, and Evelyn Ritter Neal. She was a graduate of Denton High School. After graduating she married William J. Cannon February 23, 1939. They made their home in the Concord area until moving to Preston, then later to Easton in 1940. Later Mr. Cannon opened Cannon's Service Center, where she did the books and anything she could do to help him. After he closed the business she worked for Purolator delivery service, until her retirement. At the age of 79 she cared for her eldest granddaughter.
Mrs. Cannon enjoyed crocheting, playing cards (with the same friends for more than 50 years), volunteered at St. Marks Thrift shop for more than 15 years.
Mrs. Cannon is survived by her daughter; Nancy L. Allen (Steve) of Wye Mills. Five grandchildren; Tim Cannon (Cathy), Maryanne Izaguirre (Steve), Larry Neal Cannon (Stephanie), Vince Allen (Liz), Beth Whitby (Mike). 9 Great-grandchildren several Great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, and her parents, she was pre- deceased by two sons; William John Cannon, Jr., Larry Neal Cannon, and a grandson; William J. Cannon III. Also, two brothers and one sister.
Due to restrictions imposed by our Government services for Mrs. Cannon will be private.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home by the Coales, Ostrowski Chapel, St. Michaels.
Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 1, 2020