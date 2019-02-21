Home

Sarah Keithley
SALISBURY - Sarah Rebecca Keithley, 28, passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Baltimore, she was the daughter of James D. and Rebecca Thompson Keithley of Ocean City.
She is survived by her fiance, Brandon Ward, of Salisbury; a brother, Noah Keithley and a sister, Jenna Keithley, both of Ocean City; and five nieces and nephews.
Sarah, who was home-schooled, was recently promoted to Head Lead at Shore Transit in Salisbury. Previously she worked for several years at Holiday Inn Express in Ocean City. She enjoyed photography, fishing with Brandon, and spending time with her nieces and nephews. She also adored her dog Gemma, and her cats, Fancy Feet and Love Bug.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, February 26, 2 p.m. at the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Pastor Daryl McCready will officiate.
A donation in her memory may be made to: Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, www.jdf.org
Letters of condolences may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Democrat on Feb. 22, 2019
