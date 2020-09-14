Sarah Wadsworth Schroeder peacefully passed on August 28th, 2020 in Easton, Maryland. She was surrounded by her family. She was 78.



Sarah was born in Ridgewood, New Jersey on January 26, 1942 to parents Corinne Stewart Wadsworth and Edwin Wadsworth. Shortly after Sarah's arrival, her family moved to the Eastern Shore of Maryland to be closer to maternal grandparents, Clarence and Mae Stewart.



Sarah attended grade school in Easton, graduated from Holton Arms High School, and spent her summers junior sailing on the Tred Avon. Sarah pursued her love of art at the Maryland Institute of Art. Sarah was a dedicated mother and raised her three children on the Eastern Shore. Sarah was self-employed and owned SW Painting in Easton before retiring and relocating to Beaufort, North Carolina.



It is in Easton that Sarah met her love and partner Ernest "Ernie" Schroeder. Sarah and Ernie shared 37 years together. The two could be found sailing their boat, adventuring, joining friends for coffee, and riding their motorcycle with a sidecar (including with their dog Oliver!).



Sarah was preceded in death by her parents, sister Poinier Wadsworth, and as of December 2019 her husband. In addition to her brother Clint Wadsworth and wife Lori, Sarah is survived by her children Nathanial "Nat" Evans, Robin Stewart (Evans) Dietz, and Christopher Baker Evans. She was also very close to her four nieces and nephews: Clay (Perry) Garrity, Michael Perry, Lindsay (Wadsworth) Stearns, and Stewart Wadsworth; as well as her six beautiful granddaughters: Samantha, Hannah, Corinne, Julia, Olivia, and Henley.



Donations can be made by check with the memo "in memory of Sarah Schroeder" to Academy Art Museum, 106 South Street, Easton, MD 21601. Her family would invite you to share your memories and photos with them on Sarah (Schroeder's) Facebook page.



Sarah modeled her life on the following serenity prayer: "God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference."



