Scott C. Strausburg
1979 - 2020
Scott C. Strausburg passed away on May 30, 2020. He was 40 years old.

He was born on July 10, 1979, the son of Vance Strausburg and the late Nancy Cochran Strausburg.

He grew up on a farm near St. Michaels and enjoyed all of the outdoor activities there. Scott was a life Boy Scout. All of the family pets were special to him. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and boating with his family and friends along the East Coast and the Bahamas.

Scott graduated from St. Michaels High School and was employed as a chef.

Scott is survived by his father Vance Strausburg of St. Michaels, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, his god-parents Jack and Faye Shannahan of St. Michaels, and his loving companion Melissa Thompson.

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Scott's memory to Talbot County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1143 Easton, MD 21601.

For condolences and to sign the online guest book, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Star Democrat on Jun. 4, 2020.
