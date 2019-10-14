|
Scott Effinger, formerly of Easton, Maryland, died Friday, October 11, 2019, at his home in New Smyrna Beach, Florida. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, Scott was a part-time resident in New Smyrna Beach since 2012, making it his full-time home this year. He was a retired salesman in the building products industry. Scott was a member of St. Peter the Fisherman Episcopal Church in New Smyrna Beach and St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Easton. A devoted husband and father, he was an animal lover who enjoyed boating, gardening and making things with his hands. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Stacey Cashen Effinger, who he adored; 2 sons, Lucas Scott Effinger and Connor Williams Effinger; 2 brothers, Charles "Buck" Effinger and Peter Effinger; sister, Susan Reynolds and; brother-in-law, Ronald Whitehurst as well as his Mother-in-law Jean Cashen and The Cashen family; and his precious dog, Harley. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Ann Effinger, and sister, Nancy Whitehurst. Memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 18, 2019 at St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Easton, Maryland. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to Talbot Humane Society, 7894 Ocean Gateway, Easton, MD 21601. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Oct. 16, 2019