Selma Virginia (Hanson) Crowder
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Selma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Selma Virginia (Hanson) Crowder, 87, of Easton, Maryland passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Bayleigh Chase in Easton.

Born on November 30, 1932 in Chestertown, Maryland she was a daughter of the late Oscar and Laura Nicholson Hanson.

She graduated from Chestertown High School and then went on to an Interior Design School.

Selma operated the Cherbonnier Shop in Easton following the passing of the original owner, Marie Bent. She was a highly regarded seamstress throughout Talbot County, who specialized in draperies and slipcovers.

In addition to her family, Selma dearly loved her pets, especially dogs. Any dog she met brought a smile to her face.

Surviving Selma are two sons Robert C. "Bob" Crowder and Glenn S. Crowder (Jo Anne); granddaughter L. Hayley Crowder and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death besides her parents was a sister Annette Hanson Embry.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial donations (monetary or supplies) can be sent to Talbot Humane, P.O. Box 1143, Easton, MD 21601, in honor of Selma's love for animals.

Services will be private.

To share online condolences with the family, please visit www.newcombcollins.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home
308 High Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
(410) 228-2616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved