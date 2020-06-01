Selma Virginia (Hanson) Crowder, 87, of Easton, Maryland passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Bayleigh Chase in Easton.
Born on November 30, 1932 in Chestertown, Maryland she was a daughter of the late Oscar and Laura Nicholson Hanson.
She graduated from Chestertown High School and then went on to an Interior Design School.
Selma operated the Cherbonnier Shop in Easton following the passing of the original owner, Marie Bent. She was a highly regarded seamstress throughout Talbot County, who specialized in draperies and slipcovers.
In addition to her family, Selma dearly loved her pets, especially dogs. Any dog she met brought a smile to her face.
Surviving Selma are two sons Robert C. "Bob" Crowder and Glenn S. Crowder (Jo Anne); granddaughter L. Hayley Crowder and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death besides her parents was a sister Annette Hanson Embry.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial donations (monetary or supplies) can be sent to Talbot Humane, P.O. Box 1143, Easton, MD 21601, in honor of Selma's love for animals.
Services will be private.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jun. 1, 2020.