HURLOCK - Shane C. Hallbrook, 65, of Hurlock, MD, died Monday, May 27, 2019 at his home. Born Jan. 17, 1954 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Kenneth West and Dottie Baier Hallbrook.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He worked for many years as a correctional officer for the State of Delaware. He was a member of Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 1728 in Seaford and was a member of several bowling leagues at Bryan's Bowling Center in Laurel.

He is survived by a son, Chris Hallbrook and wife Cindy, of Hurlock; two grandsons: Shane Hallbrook II, of Hurlock,; Brandon Hallbrook, of Hurlock; a brother, Jerry West and wife Audrey, of Linkwood; a sister, Sharon Davenport and husband Robert, of East New Market; and a special friend, his former wife, Linda Hallbrook, mother of his son.

In addition to his father and mother, he was preceded in death by his step-father, Freed L. Hallbrook who raised him; and a brother, Duane West.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 30, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Zeller Funeral Home in East New Market. Funeral services will be private. Published in The Star Democrat on May 29, 2019