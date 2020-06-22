Shaneka Quailes Vines, 36 of Seaford (formerly of Cambridge) died Monday, June 15, 2020 at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital in Seaford, DE.
A Service of Triumph is scheduled for 2:30 pm, Sunday, June 28, 2020 at New Life Christian Church and Ministries in Cambridge. Friends may call one hour prior to service. Interment will take place at Thompsontown Cemetery in East New Market following the service.
Send condolences to: www.henryfuneralhomepa.com
Published in The Star Democrat on Jun. 22, 2020.