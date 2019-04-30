SECRETARY - Sharon Handley Lord, 65, of Secretary, Md. died Monday, April 29, 2019 at her residence. Born March 7, 1954 in Cambridge, she was the daughter of the late William Watkins Handley Jr. and Patricia Hughlett Hughes.

She was a graduate of North Dorchester High School. At the time of her death, she was employed by Hall Distributors in Hebron. She enjoyed attending Renaissance Festivals, being outdoors, and spending time with her daughters, her grandchildren, and her pets.

She is survived by her husband, Donald V. Lord; two daughters: Shelly Shorter, of Secretary; Patricia Lednum, of Preston; four grandchildren: Allison Pleasants, of Aurora, Colorado; Ryan Cheesman, of East New Market; Ashley Lednum, of Federalsburg; Michael Duke Jr., of Hurlock; a sister, Pamela Corbin and husband Marvin, of Florida; and a brother, Dennis Handley and wife Marylynn, of Snow Hill.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Gail Handley.

Graveside service will be held on Friday, May 3, 11 a.m. at East New Market Cemetery. Pastor David Kreek will officiate.

Memorial donations may be made to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.

Arrangements are in the care of Zeller Funeral Home in East New Market. Published in The Star Democrat on May 1, 2019