Sharon Kay Lord of Federalsburg passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was 72.
She was born on November 3, 1947 in Easton, Maryland the daughter of the late Calvin Collins and Gladys Morgan Collins.
Growing up in Federalsburg, Sharon graduated from Colonel Richardson with the class of 1965. After her education Sharon worked as a teacher's aide and computer lab teacher and later as an administrative secretary for the Caroline County Public School System. In her spare time,. Sharon enjoyed sewing, working in her flower garden, and spending time with her family and grandchildren. She attended Immanuel Wesleyan Church in Salisbury for many years.
She is survived by two sons, Wayne "Butch" Lord and his wife Dawn of Bridgeville, Barry Lord and his wife Brenda of Federalsburg, four grandsons, Bradley Lord and his wife Rachel of Delmar, DE, Taylor Lord and his wife Ashlee, of Federalsburg, Mitchell Lord of Lexington Park, MD and Steven Lord of Bridgeville; great-grandchildren children: Trevor Lord, Bennett Grant, and Blayke Lord all of Federalsburg and Hallie Lord of Delmar, DE; and her longtime companion, Michael Bailey of Hurlock.
Services will be private. Burial will be in Hill Crest Cemetery in Federalsburg.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Caroline County Humane Society, 407 West Belle Street, Ridgely, MD 21660 or to Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Courseval Drive, Centreville, MD 21617.
Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg. Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com
Published in The Star Democrat on Jun. 1, 2020.