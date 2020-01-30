|
|
Sharon Lee Jones of Neavitt died at her home, early Wednesday morning, January 29, 2020. She was 70.
Sharon is survived by her husband; Robert W. "Bobby" Jones and her mother; Leonora M. Wagner both of Neavitt.
At Sharon's request all services are private.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in her memory to; the Talbot County Humane Society P.O. Box 1143 Easton, MD. 21601 or to Talbot Hospice Foundation 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21601.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home, Ostrowski Chapel, St. Michaels
To share memories with the family visit www.framptom.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Feb. 2, 2020